Open Menu

Open Courts Part Of Struggle Against Corruption: ACE DG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Open courts part of struggle against corruption: ACE DG

Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Sohail Zafar Chatha said on Friday that they are fighting for a corruption-free Punjab and arranging open courts is part of the ongoing struggle against corruption so that problems of people could be solved on a priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Sohail Zafar Chatha said on Friday that they are fighting for a corruption-free Punjab and arranging open courts is part of the ongoing struggle against corruption so that problems of people could be solved on a priority basis.

On the directions of the Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment , open courts were organized in all regional and district offices of ACE across Punjab, in which Anti-Corruption officers directly listened to problems of people.

The citizens visited open courts held at regional and district offices of ACE and expressed their issues.

The officers issued orders to provide relief to the public.

DG Sohail Zafar Chatta further said that for direct communication with the people, open courts will be held in all ACE offices across Punjab on a daily basis from 10 am to 11 am. People fearlessly can visit these open courts and point out corrupt elements and corruption, which will be dealt with ruthlessly and ACE will make corrupt elements a lesson for others by taking strict action against them without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Visit All From

Recent Stories

Sub-cabinet committee reviews law, order in Punjab

Sub-cabinet committee reviews law, order in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Notification of confirmed police officers issued

Notification of confirmed police officers issued

13 minutes ago
 Resolving citizens’ complaints top priority of F ..

Resolving citizens’ complaints top priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO

13 minutes ago
 Government, lender banks conclude PIA’s commerci ..

Government, lender banks conclude PIA’s commercial debt negotiations

16 minutes ago
 Man gets 14 years imprisonment in drugs case

Man gets 14 years imprisonment in drugs case

16 minutes ago
 Punjab police accelerate crackdown on drug peddler ..

Punjab police accelerate crackdown on drug peddlers

16 minutes ago
DC reviews meeting, takes action against token tax ..

DC reviews meeting, takes action against token tax violations, traffic rules

16 minutes ago
 44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours

44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful n ..

Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful note

30 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Bi ..

Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Biden in May

30 minutes ago
 Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Progra ..

Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Programme

30 minutes ago
 IGP inspects under-construction safe city building ..

IGP inspects under-construction safe city building, Liaquat Bagh Service Center

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan