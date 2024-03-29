Open courts part of struggle against corruption: ACE DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Sohail Zafar Chatha said on Friday that they are fighting for a corruption-free Punjab and arranging open courts is part of the ongoing struggle against corruption so that problems of people could be solved on a priority basis.

On the directions of the Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment , open courts were organized in all regional and district offices of ACE across Punjab, in which Anti-Corruption officers directly listened to problems of people.

The citizens visited open courts held at regional and district offices of ACE and expressed their issues.

The officers issued orders to provide relief to the public.

DG Sohail Zafar Chatta further said that for direct communication with the people, open courts will be held in all ACE offices across Punjab on a daily basis from 10 am to 11 am. People fearlessly can visit these open courts and point out corrupt elements and corruption, which will be dealt with ruthlessly and ACE will make corrupt elements a lesson for others by taking strict action against them without any discrimination.