UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Courts To Be Facilitate Lesco Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:48 PM

Open courts to be facilitate Lesco consumers

Open courts will be organised in all the circle of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Open courts will be organised in all the circle of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on Saturday.

According to Lesco sources here on Friday, open courts were being held with an aim to resolve grievances of the Lesco consumers on immediate basis.

As per details open courts will be held in Ravi Road division, Allama Iqbal Town division, Mughalpura division, Depalpur division, Kot Lakhpat division, Sheikhupura city division and others.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Road Circle Sheikhupura Depalpur All

Recent Stories

Turkish Personnel Being Trained to Operate S-400 i ..

45 seconds ago

UN Rights Experts Concerned After Houthi Court in ..

47 seconds ago

Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Tunisia Rise ..

48 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner directs establishment of Fair ..

53 seconds ago

POA condoles the death of former DG,PSB Brig Hamee ..

10 minutes ago

KP imposes taxes on sacrificial animals

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.