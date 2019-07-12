Open Courts To Be Facilitate Lesco Consumers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:48 PM
Open courts will be organised in all the circle of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on Saturday
According to Lesco sources here on Friday, open courts were being held with an aim to resolve grievances of the Lesco consumers on immediate basis.
As per details open courts will be held in Ravi Road division, Allama Iqbal Town division, Mughalpura division, Depalpur division, Kot Lakhpat division, Sheikhupura city division and others.