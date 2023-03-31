Ophthalmologist Dr. Birbal Genani shot dead at Lyari Expressway

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) former senior director of health and famous eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani was shot dead by unknown suspects here on Thursday

The eye specialist was travelling in his vehicle along with his assistant lady doctor when unknown suspects attacked them near Garden interchange on Lyari Expressway.

Dr. Genani died on the spot and lady Dr.

Quratulain sustained bullet injuries, said police.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Esrani took notice of the incident and contacted IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon over the phone.

The minister directed the Sindh's police chief to furnish a report on the incident. The provincial minister directed that the accused involved in the incident should be immediately arrested.

The provincial minister had expressed his heartfelt sympathy to Dr. Birbal's family and condemned the incident.