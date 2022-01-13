UrduPoint.com

Opposition Can't Stop PTI For Completing Five Year: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Opposition can't stop PTI for completing five year: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Opposition parties could not create any trouble for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for completing its five year tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Opposition parties could not create any trouble for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for completing its five year tenure.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who successfully managed the political and economic affairs of the country despite COVID pandemic. The world developed nations including America had to face multiple issues due to corona virus, he said.

The world leaders appreciated and commended the role of incumbent government for launching various public welfare programs to protect the people from food crisis, he added.

Commenting on the rift between Pervez Khattak and PTI leadership, he said both the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had made discussion on natural gas products.

He admitted that natural gas resources were depleting rapidly from this country.

He further stated that government had made agreements for introducingalternate energy resources to fulfill demand of domestic and commercial consumers. In reply to a question about Opposition's role in the political affairs of Pakistan, he said Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was unable to run his party affairs because of corruption and money laundering charges.

He said PTI candidates would not only win the local bodies elections but also clinch the general elections of 2023 with thumping majority.

