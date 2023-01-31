UrduPoint.com

Outgoing Cabinet Secretary, Press Secretary To President Pay Farewell Calls On President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday was separately called on here by the retiring Cabinet Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, and the outgoing Press Secretary to the President Qamar Bashir.

During the meetings, the president commended the retiring Cabinet Secretary for his services to the Government of Pakistan and expressed his best wishes for his future endeavours.

The president also appreciated the services of his Press Secretary Qamar Bashir and presented him with an honorary shield.

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, who joined the Civil Service in 1985.

Before joining as Cabinet Secretary on April 16, 2020, he remained posted as Federal Secretary of Commerce and Textile, Information and Broadcasting, board of Investment, and Privatization.

The Government of Pakistan recognized Sukhera's services and conferred upon him the national award of "Hilal-e-Imtiaz", in the field of public service, on August 14, 2022.

Qamar Bashir is an officer of the Information Group, who joined the Civil Service in 1991.

Before joining as Press Secretary in May 2022, he served as the Managing Director of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Corporation, Joint Secretary at Information Ministry, and Pakistan's Press Counsellor in Paris, France.

