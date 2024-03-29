Open Menu

Outlaw Held Over Trying Assault With Mentally Challenged Girl

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested an outlaw who tried to sexually assault a mentally challenged little girl at district headquarters hospital Layyah.

According to a police spokesperson, a 9-year-old mentally challenged girl Amina Bibi resident of Kot Addu went to DHQ Hospital Layyah along with her mother to inquire about the health of her grandmother.

An outlaw named Abrar took her outside the hospital for sexual assault. CEO Health Dr Shahid Riaz said the security system of DHQ Hospital is alert and working perfectly. The police arrested the accused.

He said that the security staff of the hospital had caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

