Over 10 Million Children To Be Immunized In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Health Minister of Sindh Dr Saad Khalid Niaz on Thursday said a week-long anti-polio campaign will be started in February across the province during which around 10.6 million children under 5 years of age will be immunized by administering polio drops.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, the Caretaker Health Minister said children aged 6 months to 5 years would be provided Vitamin A dose to boost their immunity.

Dr Saad Niaz said 70,000 teams were formed to achieve the 100 percent target of polio immunization across the province.

He said the campaign will be continued till March 3, 2024.

To ensure foolproof security of polio teams, 3700 cops would be deployed, the Health Minister said adding that polio is incurable and the only way to stop it from spreading is to ensure vaccination of the children.

He said the parents and teachers should cooperate with the polio teams in this regard to ensure that children could be saved from this dangerous virus.

In case any child misses the polio vaccine, a helpline number 1166 or WhatsApp 03467776546 can be contacted, statement added.

