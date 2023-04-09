Close
Over 1.3m Flour Bags Disbursed Across Kasur District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

KASUR, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Irshad Bhatti said that the district administration under the Prime Minister Ramzan Package disbursed 130,719 free flour bags so far across the Kasur district.

Presiding over a meeting to review the flour distribution process here at DC room, he said that the government was making efforts to provide relief to the deserving people.

"90% of set target was achieved after so far distributing 130,710 free of charge floor bags among 473,426 BISP registered families",he highlighted.

He said the district administration was ensuring providing all facilities at 31 trucking points and counters.

He urged people to maintain peace and tolerance at the centers in order to avoid any untoward incident.

