Over 155,000 Copies Of Holy Quran Provided At Prophet's Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Saudi Arabia's Quran Affairs Department at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque is intensifying its efforts to provide meticulous care for the Holy Quran inside the Prophet's Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia's Quran Affairs Department at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque is intensifying its efforts to provide meticulous care for the Holy Quran inside the Prophet's Mosque.

The department is responsible for providing the Quran to visitors and worshipers of the Prophet's Mosque.

It provides translations for non-Arabic speakers and handles organizing the Quran copies inside the mosque, its expansions, and courtyards, SPA reported.

Additionally, it ensures the cleanliness and safety of the Quran copies through frequent field tours by supervisors around the clock.

The Prophet's Mosque contains over 155,000 copies of the Quran, including translations in 52 languages, 65 Braille copies for the blind, and 10,496 Quran holders.

