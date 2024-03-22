Open Menu

Over 170,000 Food Hampers Provided To Poor Families In DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) District government officials were reaching out to the deserving families continuing the distribution of ration bags in a transparent manner as per orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and over 50 per cent of the target has been achieved with the distribution of over 170,000 food hampers across the district.

District government spokesman said on Friday that chasing a target of distribution of 202,654 ration bags, the officials have so far distributed 170,546 food hampers among the poor families of the district.

Deputy commissioner Mahr Shahid Zaman Luk said that the process of transporting the ration bags to the remaining deserving families would be completed soon adding that the process of verification of deserving families was also ongoing simultaneously with the distribution.

He said that the 18-kilogram package contains sugar, wheat flour (Atta) , Ghee and gram flour (Besan) and rice.

