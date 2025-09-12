Over 200 Deserving Families Receive Ration Aid from Welfare Society

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) President of Social Welfare Society Kamanwala, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti, and President of Rose Welfare Organisation, Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman, have said that the efforts of members of non-governmental welfare organizations to alleviate public suffering are commendable, as they are rendering valuable services across all walks of life.

They said such individuals are a valuable asset to the country and the nation, and must be encouraged at every level so they may continue to serve with even greater dedication.

They expressed these views during the distribution of cash assistance for ration (flour) to more than 200 deserving individuals and flood victims.

The event was organized by the Social Welfare Society in collaboration with Haji Muhammad Latif, Chaudhry Shabbir Sultan, and others.

Haji Muhammad Akbar, Haji Muhammad Sarwar, and Ashiq Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman stated that serving God's creation and sharing in the pain and suffering of others was among the best of deeds and the highest form of worship,greatly beloved by Allah Almighty and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He emphasized that "We must strive to fulfill the rights of others so that we may achieve success in both this world and the hereafter".