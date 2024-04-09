Over 2100 Police Personnel To Man City Security On Eid Ul Fitr
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Police have put in place stringent security arrangements during Eid ul-Fitr for which 2118 police officers and personnel will be deployed
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Police have put in place stringent security arrangements during Eid ul-Fitr for which 2118 police officers and personnel will be deployed.
A spokesperson for police said on Tuesday that a total of 894 locations in the city will host Eid ul Fitr prayers, with 117 designated as sensitive.
To ensure comprehensive security, along with five reserve police batches on alert for immediate deployment as needed, he said, adding that Checkpoints have been set up at key locations throughout the city for checking suspicious individuals.
Additionally, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Mounted Police, and Quick Response Teams will patrol the city, the spokesperson informed. Stringent security measures have also been put in place at recreational spots to ensure the safety of citizens during the festive occasion.
CPO, Sadiq Ali, will personally oversee all security arrangements.
He has instructed all police officers and staff to fulfill their duty of protecting citizens and their property effectively, he informed.
Strict checking will be conducted on both entry and exit routes, the spokesperson stated.
He has appealed to citizens to cooperate fully with the police in ensuring security during Eid. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police hotline.
He emphasized the importance of being responsible citizens and refraining from activities such as aerial firing, displaying weapons, and reckless driving. Offenders will be dealt with sternly.CCPO Saad Ali assured that Multan Police will utilize all available resources to fulfill their duty of safeguarding citizens, the spokesperson concluded.
APP/mjk
1945 hrs
Recent Stories
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94
'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?
Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead
Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling
SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update
ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid9 minutes ago
-
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad19 minutes ago
-
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day8 minutes ago
-
President Zardari felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on Eid ul Fitr9 minutes ago
-
Visual storyteller Jimmy Nelson visits Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
CM message on Pakistan’s Constitution Day8 minutes ago
-
Tragic day in Attock: 3 lives lost, 3 injured in separate incidents8 minutes ago
-
NTDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply across country on Eid holidays8 minutes ago
-
Shawwal moon sighted, Eid on Wednesday8 minutes ago
-
SPP Larkana provides Eid gifts among 187 Police martyred families8 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Attock cancels Eid holidays to ensure timely emergency services8 minutes ago