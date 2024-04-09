Open Menu

Over 2100 Police Personnel To Man City Security On Eid Ul Fitr

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Police have put in place stringent security arrangements during Eid ul-Fitr for which 2118 police officers and personnel will be deployed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Police have put in place stringent security arrangements during Eid ul-Fitr for which 2118 police officers and personnel will be deployed.

A spokesperson for police said on Tuesday that a total of 894 locations in the city will host Eid ul Fitr prayers, with 117 designated as sensitive.

To ensure comprehensive security, along with five reserve police batches on alert for immediate deployment as needed, he said, adding that Checkpoints have been set up at key locations throughout the city for checking suspicious individuals.

Additionally, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Mounted Police, and Quick Response Teams will patrol the city, the spokesperson informed. Stringent security measures have also been put in place at recreational spots to ensure the safety of citizens during the festive occasion.

CPO, Sadiq Ali, will personally oversee all security arrangements.

He has instructed all police officers and staff to fulfill their duty of protecting citizens and their property effectively, he informed.

Strict checking will be conducted on both entry and exit routes, the spokesperson stated.

He has appealed to citizens to cooperate fully with the police in ensuring security during Eid. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police hotline.

He emphasized the importance of being responsible citizens and refraining from activities such as aerial firing, displaying weapons, and reckless driving. Offenders will be dealt with sternly.CCPO Saad Ali assured that Multan Police will utilize all available resources to fulfill their duty of safeguarding citizens, the spokesperson concluded.

