UrduPoint.com

Over 2.8m Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In Upcoming Campaign In KP: EOC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Over 2.8m children to be vaccinated against polio in upcoming campaign in KP: EOC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The November round of anti-polio drive has been planned in 12 districts of the province with a focus on southern and central parts of the province wherein over 2.8 million eligible children will be vaccinated against polio to help purge the region of the circulating virus and move closer to the goal of polio-free world.

This was decided in a readiness meeting here at Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shaheen Afridi, and Additional Secretary Health (Polio Eradication) /Coordinator EOC, Asif Raheem in the chair.

Deputy Coordinator EOC, Muhammad Zeeshan Khan, Team Lead UNICEF KP, Dr Andrew Etsano, Team Lead WHO KP Dr. Sarfaraz Afridi, Technical Focal Person EOC KP Dr. Imtiaz Ali Shah, Team Lead N-STOP Dr. Hafeezullah and relevant officials of health department were also present on the occasion.

The chair was briefed that as per the decision of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) the November campaign will be conducted in two phases in 12 districts including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D.I.Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, Peshawar, Khyber, Nowshera, Swat, Mohmand, and Bajaur.

It was told that the first round will be kicked off in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts from November 28 to December 2, 2022, during which 566,164 million children under five years will be administered polio drops by teams.

Likewise, the chair was informed that the second round of the campaign will be kicked off on December 5, 2022, in 7 complete districts of D.

I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan, Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Nowshera while a partial campaign will be carried out in Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

Overall a total of 2,804,081 children will be administered polio drops in the campaign in 12 districts for which a total of 11,464 teams have been constituted out of which 9,184 were mobile teams, 700 fixed teams, 612 transit teams ad 74 roaming teams, the meeting was told.

The chair was informed that more than 20,000 law enforcement agencies personnel will be deployed in the campaign districts to ensure security for the frontline workers in the upcoming November campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary Health (Polio Eradication)/ Coordinator EOC, Asif Rahim stressed that all necessary operational, communications, and security arrangements shall be made to ensure smooth conduct of the campaign and administration of the anti-polio vaccine to all target children.

He appreciated the resolve, commitment, and tireless efforts of front-line workers for braving all odds for protecting children from potentially fatal diseases saying that all the segments of society including parents, community elders, religious scholars, doctors, media, and civil society shall support the government in eradicating the crippling disease from the region.

"The toll-free Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Polio Helpline 0346-777-65-46 will be available to assist parents and caregivers by providing information about vaccines and campaign information", he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Swat Mobile Civil Society Lead Nowshera Lakki Marwat Tank I Khan Imtiaz Ali November December Afridi Media All From Government WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

30 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

3 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.