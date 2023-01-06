UrduPoint.com

Over 70 Transporters Penalized For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Peshawar launched a crackdown against public transport for overcharging commuters here on Friday

On the special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary RTA, Akbar Iftikhar carried out an operation against transporters and imposed a penalty of Rs.

50,000/- on over 70 vehicles.

According to an official handout the ongoing crackdown against overcharging by transporters will continue on all routes and directed the transporters to charge commuters on the basis of the fixed fares. Otherwise, stern legal action would be taken against them.

