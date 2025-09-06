Over 80 villages inundated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Over 80 villages in four tehsils of Bahawalpur district have been inundated by flash floods coming from Sutlej river which was in medium flood,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,official sources have confirmed that during last few days,over 80 villages have been inundated by flash floods in four tehsils of Bahawalpur district including Hasilpur,Khairpur Tamewali,Bahawalpur (Saddar) and Ahmadpur East.

“Flash floods entered rural areas,particularly in river catchment areas after breach occurred in several zamindara embankments and dykes,”official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue 1122 said.

They said that flash floods entered Miani,Baqirpur,Taragarh,Lala Dera,Lal Suhanrai,Goth Shah,Dera Bakha,Chakri Siyal,Bhindi Mian,Khanowali,Fatowali,Sama Satta road area,Uch, Kachi Siyal and several other areas.

“Thousands of acres of land have been inundated by flash floods and standing crops including maze,cotton, sesame and vegetables have been damaged,”they said,adding that particularly,vegetables crops have been affected.