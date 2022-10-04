UrduPoint.com

Over Rs62 Bn Disbursed Among 2,486,711 Flood Affected Families

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Over Rs62 bn disbursed among 2,486,711 flood affected families

Continuing its mission to provide relief to the flood stricken people, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was ensuring transparency in disbursement of Rs25,000 among affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Continuing its mission to provide relief to the flood stricken people, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was ensuring transparency in disbursement of Rs25,000 among affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

So far, a total of Rs62,167,775,000 has been disbursed among 2,486,711 flood affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance across the country.

In Balochistan, 185,804 flood affected families have received Rs4,645,100,000.

Some 1,716,389 affected families of Sindh have received Rs42,909,725,000. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 279,587 families have received Rs6,989,675,000 whereas 304,518 families of Punjab have received Rs.7,612,950,000. In Gilgit Baltistan 413 flood affected families have also received Rs10,325,000.

Today, a total of 26,178 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different camp sites established in flood hit areas.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Gilgit Baltistan From

Recent Stories

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank clash ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank clash: ISPR

1 second ago
 Moldovagaz Says Ready to Hold Talks to Settle Hist ..

Moldovagaz Says Ready to Hold Talks to Settle Historical Debt Repayment to Gazpr ..

2 seconds ago
 IGP orders speeding up crackdown on organised crim ..

IGP orders speeding up crackdown on organised crime

3 seconds ago
 Imran lost senses, using abusing language against ..

Imran lost senses, using abusing language against state institutions: Shaista Pe ..

4 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews Eid Milad-u-Nabi arrangements

Meeting reviews Eid Milad-u-Nabi arrangements

6 seconds ago
 500 liter milk discarded

500 liter milk discarded

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.