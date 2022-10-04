Over Rs62 bn disbursed among 2,486,711 flood affected families

Continuing its mission to provide relief to the flood stricken people, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was ensuring transparency in disbursement of Rs25,000 among affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Continuing its mission to provide relief to the flood stricken people, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was ensuring transparency in disbursement of Rs25,000 among affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

So far, a total of Rs62,167,775,000 has been disbursed among 2,486,711 flood affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance across the country.

In Balochistan, 185,804 flood affected families have received Rs4,645,100,000.

Some 1,716,389 affected families of Sindh have received Rs42,909,725,000. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 279,587 families have received Rs6,989,675,000 whereas 304,518 families of Punjab have received Rs.7,612,950,000. In Gilgit Baltistan 413 flood affected families have also received Rs10,325,000.

Today, a total of 26,178 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different camp sites established in flood hit areas.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.