Overseas minister urges speaker to refer incidents of Parachinar teachers' to NA committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Toori has urged the Speaker National Assembly to refer the incident of teachers' martyrdom in the National Assembly committee and directed the authorities concerned to present a report in that regard.

Speaking in the Lower House during the session, he said that as many as seven teachers were martyred on May 4, 2023 in Parachinar while performing their duties in examination centers.

He demanded justice for the martyred teachers by giving strict punishment to the terrorists who are responsible for the incident.