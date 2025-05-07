PA Deputy Speaker Visits Indian Attack Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited the surgical ward of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) to meet the victims of the recent Indian attack.
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways MNA Mian Usman Najeeb Awaisi and Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Revenue MPA Mian Shoaib Owaisi were also present.
Zaheer Channar condemned the Indian aggression, stating, “The entire nation stands united in facing this cowardly act.
Every Pakistani will emerge victorious in this testing time.” He emphasised that India’s arrogance, hubris, and misleading propaganda have been effectively silenced, and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering desire for peace while firmly defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The deputy speaker also directed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care. He concluded by reaffirming the nation's resilience and steadfastness in the face of external threats.
