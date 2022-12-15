PAC chairman for direct flights between Libya, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :First Deputy Speaker of Libya House of Representatives Fawzi Al-Taher Al Nuwairi Thursday called on Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Noor Alam Khan, here, at Parliament House.

Noor Alam Khan said Libya and Pakistan enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations and the visit of the Libyan parliamentary delegation would further strengthen ties between both countries.

Expressing gratitude for taking care of Pakistan's manpower in Libya, he asked for the initiation of direct flights from Libya to Pakistan and vice versa. This, he said, would facilitate a large number of Pakistani diaspora serving in Libya.

He further said Pakistan had a skillful population who could play a pivotal part in the progress of both countries.

The PAC chairman also further invited Libyan president to visit Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar, while welcoming Libyan parliamentary delegation, said Pakistan and entire Muslim Ummah were facing the challenges of Islamophobia.

He said it was high time to stand and step forward together against all conspirators and propagandists.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi also briefed the delegation regarding basic components of Benazir Income Support Programme and other initiatives to protect the vulnerable segment of the society.

Fawzi Al-Taher Al Nuwairi, expressing gratitude for warm welcome, said Pakistan and Libya had long history of bilateral friendly relations.

He said parliament-to-parliament contacts between the two countries would further strengthen ties between both nations.