PAC meetings' schedule announced

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has fixed the dates for the PAC meetings of various departments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has fixed the dates for the PAC meetings of various departments.

The meetings of SGA&CD (Audit year 2018-19), Social Welfare Department (Audit Year 2018-19), Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr Department (Audit Year 2018-19), Works & Services Department (Defunct SID) Audit Year 2020-21, Rehabilitation department (Defunct SID) (Audit Year 2020-21 and Energy Department (Defunct SID) (Audit year 2019-20 are fixed on January 18 at 03:00 p.m.

The meetings of District Shikarpur (Audit Report 2004-05 & 2008-09), District Jacobabad (Audit Reports 2004-05, 2008-09 & 2010-11), Special Study Report on short fall in Revenue Generation in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (Audit Year 2018-19) are fixed on January 19 at 02:00 p.

m.

The meetings of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (Audit Year 2012-13), Special Audit Report of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana (Audit Year 2018-18), Special Audit Report of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (Financial Year 2013-14 to 2015-16) are fixed on January 20 at 02:00 p.m.

While the meeting of Public Health Engineering Department (Defunct SID) (Audit year 2019-20) is fixed on Friday January 21at 03:00 p.m.