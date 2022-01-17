UrduPoint.com

PAC Meetings' Schedule Announced

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 06:38 PM

PAC meetings' schedule announced

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has fixed the dates for the PAC meetings of various departments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has fixed the dates for the PAC meetings of various departments.

The meetings of SGA&CD (Audit year 2018-19), Social Welfare Department (Audit Year 2018-19), Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushr Department (Audit Year 2018-19), Works & Services Department (Defunct SID) Audit Year 2020-21, Rehabilitation department (Defunct SID) (Audit Year 2020-21 and Energy Department (Defunct SID) (Audit year 2019-20 are fixed on January 18 at 03:00 p.m.

The meetings of District Shikarpur (Audit Report 2004-05 & 2008-09), District Jacobabad (Audit Reports 2004-05, 2008-09 & 2010-11), Special Study Report on short fall in Revenue Generation in Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (Audit Year 2018-19) are fixed on January 19 at 02:00 p.

m.

The meetings of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (Audit Year 2012-13), Special Audit Report of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana (Audit Year 2018-18), Special Audit Report of Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (Financial Year 2013-14 to 2015-16) are fixed on January 20 at 02:00 p.m.

While the meeting of Public Health Engineering Department (Defunct SID) (Audit year 2019-20) is fixed on Friday January 21at 03:00 p.m.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur January P

Recent Stories

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

18 minutes ago
 Karachi University and SZABIST awards for Presiden ..

Karachi University and SZABIST awards for President Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

50 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Literary ..

50 minutes ago
 Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath ta ..

Vets Care Club vicennial commemoration and oath taking ceremony

55 minutes ago
 67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

67th meeting of syndicate held at UVAS

55 minutes ago
 Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ exp ..

Pakistani among three killed in fuel trucks’ explosion near Abu Dhabi

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.