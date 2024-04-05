PAC organized Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A joint exhibition of calligraphy was organized in the Punjab Arts Council on Friday.

The special guest of the exhibition was Dr. Mehdi Tahiri, Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy Pakistan. Director Arts Council Muhammad Shakur was also with him on this occasion.

Special guest Dr. Mehdi Tahiri was the chief guest on the occasion. In his remarks he said that Islamic calligraphy had a very close relationship with the Quranic verses as many diverse calligraphic styles had been used for different Qurani verses.

Director Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor on the occasion said that creation was the attribute of Allah Almighty.

He further said that more events should be organized to attract the youth of the country towards calligraphy.

The artworks of Muhammad Azim Iqbal, Muhammad Younis Rumi, Khurram Babri, Samaiha Khaliq, Zulfiqar Ali Ghazi, Shabbir Ahmad Zia, Ayesha Nusrat, Muhammad Zeeshan, Faiza Khan and Moniza Nusrat were displayed in the exhibition.

The ceremony concluded with awards of certificates among the artists. The chief guest distributed certificates of appreciation to the calligraphers. A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the exhibition.