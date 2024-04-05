PAC Organized Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A joint exhibition of calligraphy was organized in the Punjab Arts Council on Friday.
The special guest of the exhibition was Dr. Mehdi Tahiri, Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy Pakistan. Director Arts Council Muhammad Shakur was also with him on this occasion.
Special guest Dr. Mehdi Tahiri was the chief guest on the occasion. In his remarks he said that Islamic calligraphy had a very close relationship with the Quranic verses as many diverse calligraphic styles had been used for different Qurani verses.
Director Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor on the occasion said that creation was the attribute of Allah Almighty.
He further said that more events should be organized to attract the youth of the country towards calligraphy.
The artworks of Muhammad Azim Iqbal, Muhammad Younis Rumi, Khurram Babri, Samaiha Khaliq, Zulfiqar Ali Ghazi, Shabbir Ahmad Zia, Ayesha Nusrat, Muhammad Zeeshan, Faiza Khan and Moniza Nusrat were displayed in the exhibition.
The ceremony concluded with awards of certificates among the artists. The chief guest distributed certificates of appreciation to the calligraphers. A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the exhibition.
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJCSC briefs President Zardari about security situation, armed forces' preparedness3 minutes ago
-
Fire Exchange:Two dacoits killed by firing of own accomplices3 minutes ago
-
RPO for foolproof security of shopping centers, bazaars, markets3 minutes ago
-
NDMA launches Disaster Management Coordination Forum23 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city23 minutes ago
-
SNGPL team arrests 10 individuals involved in gas theft23 minutes ago
-
250 years old water well to be restored in Peshawar city: Mayor33 minutes ago
-
CM KP chaired Excise,Taxation Department meeting43 minutes ago
-
Man found dead hanging with tree43 minutes ago
-
Seven kite makers held43 minutes ago
-
Govt,opposition to play positive role for country development:53 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms53 minutes ago