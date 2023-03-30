ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Member of National Assembly Ghous Bux Khan Mahar on Thursday said the rehabilitation of communication infrastructure in the flood-hit districts of Sindh is at a snail's pace that needed the attention of the ministry concerned as without communication, no development is possible.

Speaking during the question hour in the National Assembly, the MNA of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) sought details of the directions by the Ministry of Communications to ensure the restoration of damaged road infrastructure in flood affected areas.

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications, Shahida Akhtar Ali responded that the Ministry and its department of National Highways Authority (NHA) were taking adequate measures in this regard whereas it was a time taking process due to procedural hiccups as the relevant directions were already in place.

She admitted that the restoration work was at a slow pace but the departments concerned were not negligent about the issue.