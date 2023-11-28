Open Menu

PAF College Sargodha Wins Bilingual Declamation Contest At Sadiq Public School

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 11:34 PM

The 28th All Pakistan Khan Anwar Sikandar Khan Inter-Collegiate Bilingual Declamation Contest was held at Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur. Principal Sadiq Public School Mr. David Dowdles was the Chief Guest of the event

According to the judges’ decision, the PAF College Sargodha team won the championship trophy, while Government College University Lahore was runner-up.

Individually, in the English contest, Ayesha Umar of Fatima Fertilizer School Mukhtargarh Sadiqabad got first position, Hajra Ahmed of FFC Grammar School Goth Machhi Sadiqabad got second position and Haider Ali of PAF College Sargodha got third position. Syed Muhammad Ashhadul Haq Gilani of Multan Public School was given the consolation prize.

In the urdu contest, Huzaifa Khalid of PAF College Sargodha won 1st position, Muhammad Taib Yar of Government College University Lahore got the second position, and Jawad Raza of PAF College Lower Topa Murree stood third.

Mowaddat Hussain of Garrison Cadet College Kohat was given the consolation prize.

As many as 44 boys and girls from 22 well-known educational institutions in Pakistan participated in the contest. Professor Samina Zaheer (Head Mistress Junior Section), Professor Benish Fatima, and Professor Fiza Ali Benish performed the duties of the English judges, while the Urdu judges were Prof. Shazia Anwar, Professor Noreen Ghazanfar and Professor Abida Parveen. Saad Abdullah and Safia Malik were President and Secretary respectively.

Principal Sadiq Public School David Dowdles in his speech congratulated the students who received prizes. He encouraged all the participants. After that, the Chief Guest distributed the prizes to the winners and presented the shields to the judges and chaperones.

