PAF Crushed Modi's Pride By Downing 5 Indian Warplanes, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
QEUTTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of National Assembly Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for downing five Indian warplanes, stating that the bold action shattered the arrogance of the Modi government.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Raisani said, “The brave personnel of the Pakistan Air Force have given the enemy a powerful message that Pakistan will never bow down. Modi’s aggression has been met with a decisive and timely response.”
He emphasized national unity in the face of aggression. “The entire nation stands united behind the Pakistan Armed Forces.
We salute our martyrs and assure the enemy that every citizen is a soldier when it comes to defending our motherland.”
Raisani denounced India's overnight missile attacks on civilian areas, calling them a cowardly attempt to weaken Pakistan’s resolve.
He declared that every person in Balochistan, regardless of language, sect, or ethnicity, is ready to defend the country against India’s conspiracies. “India is behind the terrorism in Balochistan, but Modi’s plots will fail. Pakistan will live on as strong, united, and undefeated.”
