PAF' No. 18 Squadron presents ceremonial escort to Tajik President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :As a gesture of hospitality and brotherhood, a contingent of JF-17 Thunder aircraft from No.18 Squadron of Pakistan Air Force, presented ceremonial air escort to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon as his aircraft entered the Pakistani Air Space.

JF-17 formation leader extended greetings to the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon who reciprocated the gesture by thanking the JF-17 formation leader, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.