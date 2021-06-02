UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF' No. 18 Squadron Presents Ceremonial Escort To Tajik President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:01 PM

PAF' No. 18 Squadron presents ceremonial escort to Tajik President

As a gesture of hospitality and brotherhood, a contingent of JF-17 Thunder aircraft from No.18 Squadron of Pakistan Air Force, presented ceremonial air escort to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon as his aircraft entered the Pakistani Air Space

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :As a gesture of hospitality and brotherhood, a contingent of JF-17 Thunder aircraft from No.18 Squadron of Pakistan Air Force, presented ceremonial air escort to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon as his aircraft entered the Pakistani Air Space.

JF-17 formation leader extended greetings to the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon who reciprocated the gesture by thanking the JF-17 formation leader, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tajikistan Media From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Health recommends boosting ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Remarkable season by any description&#039;: ..

1 hour ago

MEPs fear 'green-washing' in EU recovery plans

4 minutes ago

Preparations afoot to celebrate World Environment ..

4 minutes ago

AMC to reward small investors with free popcorn

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.