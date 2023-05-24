UrduPoint.com

PAF Pays Tribute To Muniruddin Ahmed Shaheed

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PAF pays tribute to Muniruddin Ahmed Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :As a tribute to the bravery and valor of Squadron Leader Muniruddin Ahmed (Shaheed), Directorate General (DG) of Public Relations, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a special promo commemorating the heroics of the 1965 war hero.

During the war, Squadron Leader Munir Shaheed flew several combat missions causing significant damage to valuable enemy infrastructure, said a PAF news release issued here on Wednesday.

On 10th September 1965, he led his formation into Indian territory to seek out enemy fighters and shot down an Indian Air Force (IAF) Gnat fighter jet.

On the eve of 11th September 1965, he made the supreme sacrifice when his aircraft was fatally hit by the heavy concentration of enemy's ack-ack guns during a ground attack mission.

In recognition of his utmost professionalism and bravery, the war hero was honored with the prestigious 'Sitara-i-Jurat' posthumously.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Martyrs Shaheed September

Recent Stories

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

13 minutes ago
 CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

58 minutes ago
 Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

2 hours ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.