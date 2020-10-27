UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Painting Exhibition On Kashmir Black Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Painting exhibition on Kashmir Black Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organized a one-day painting exhibition to mark the Black Day against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Lateef Nazar and MPA Firdous Rai jointly inaugurated the exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan FAC while officers and a large number of students were also present.

Later, MPAs Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai also led a protest walk which started from FAC Complex in which the participants holding banners and placards chanted slogans against Indian aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said that Kashmiri people had been struggling for the last 70 years to get freedom from India and they had rendered a lot of sacrifices.

He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at internationalforum in a most befitting manner and now the entire world had realized its sensitivity forregional peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Protest World Provincial Assembly Jammu Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan From

Recent Stories

Sindh govt increases quota in public sector univer ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 1,708 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq will tie knot with Waqas Khan

33 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

46 minutes ago

Kremlin Says to Look Into Reports of Russian Natio ..

19 minutes ago

Tesla exports made-in-China Model 3 to Europe

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.