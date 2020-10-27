Painting exhibition on Kashmir Black Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) organized a one-day painting exhibition to mark the Black Day against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Lateef Nazar and MPA Firdous Rai jointly inaugurated the exhibition at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan FAC while officers and a large number of students were also present.

Later, MPAs Lateef Nazar and Firdous Rai also led a protest walk which started from FAC Complex in which the participants holding banners and placards chanted slogans against Indian aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said that Kashmiri people had been struggling for the last 70 years to get freedom from India and they had rendered a lot of sacrifices.

He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue at internationalforum in a most befitting manner and now the entire world had realized its sensitivity forregional peace.