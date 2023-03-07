Pak Army holds free medical camps at Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Free medical and surgical eye camps were held in remote areas of Bahawalpur division by Pakistan Army, in collaboration with Civil Administration and Sailani International Welfare Trust.

Camps were organized at Fort Abbas and Khanqah Sharif from 26th February to 3rd March 2023.

Medical facilities including Cataract Surgery, General Medical, Child and Gynecology OPDs were available at the camps.

During the medical camp, more than 800 free eye operations were performed by doctors and 10,000 patients were given free medical check-up.

The latest laser surgical and diagnostic equipment was used for the surgeries. Free eyeglasses and medicines were also provided to the patients.

These camps were part of the Pakistan Army's initiative to reach remote areas of Cholistan for the provision of medical facilities.