Open Menu

Pak HC-designate To Sri Lanka Calls On President Alvi

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Pak HC-designate to Sri Lanka calls on President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Sri Lanka Major General (Retd) Faheem Ul Aziz called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, which spanned over seven decades of the strong bonds, according to a President House news release.

President Alvi stressed the need to further promote the people-to-people and cultural contracts between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, besides consolidating the ties in the fields of economy and education.

He said that bilateral trade volume with Sri Lanka must be increased to its full potential, adding the goodwill feelings of the two countries towards each other should be converted into strong economic ties.

President Alvi said that Pakistan had Buddhist heritage sites which were of great importance for the promotion of tourism activities in the country.

The president congratulated Major General (Retd) Faheem Ul Aziz on his appointment as Pakistan's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Sri Lanka Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

6 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

17 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

17 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

17 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

17 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

17 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

17 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

17 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan