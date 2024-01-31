Pak HC-designate To Sri Lanka Calls On President Alvi
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Sri Lanka Major General (Retd) Faheem Ul Aziz called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its bilateral relations with Sri Lanka, which spanned over seven decades of the strong bonds, according to a President House news release.
President Alvi stressed the need to further promote the people-to-people and cultural contracts between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, besides consolidating the ties in the fields of economy and education.
He said that bilateral trade volume with Sri Lanka must be increased to its full potential, adding the goodwill feelings of the two countries towards each other should be converted into strong economic ties.
President Alvi said that Pakistan had Buddhist heritage sites which were of great importance for the promotion of tourism activities in the country.
The president congratulated Major General (Retd) Faheem Ul Aziz on his appointment as Pakistan's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pervaiz Shaukat's services for media community to be remembered for long time: Solangi10 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks NA-8 candidate's assassination report20 minutes ago
-
Meeting to review election preparations held30 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered in Tank30 minutes ago
-
Youth may play active role for overall progress & development: President30 minutes ago
-
USDA trains over seventy thousand farmers, stakeholders30 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation hold “Khuli Katchery” to address public complaints30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan participates int'l UN FAO conference to shape future of food security, regional food system ..40 minutes ago
-
Advisor on Aviation, SAPM health call on PM Kakar40 minutes ago
-
Caretaker minister inaugurates reconstruction, upgradation of LMH40 minutes ago
-
Peace in South Asia to remain elusive till just resolution of Kashmir: Jilani50 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive on Rwp Ring Road to be kicked off on Feb 15: Commissioner50 minutes ago