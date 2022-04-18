Pak-Qatar General Takaful gets A+ PACRA

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :PACRA, a renowned credit rating company has harmonized the Insurer Financial Strength rating of Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) at 'A+' with stable outlook.

The rating assigned signifies high capacity to meet policyholder obligations and contractual obligations reflected by the company's adequate capitalization and liquidity profile, said a press release here on Monday.

Business generated through the through various channels, particularly Motor Business has contributed significantly to top-line. Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited is the pioneer and the dedicated Takaful Company operating for more than a decade offering financial protection to everyone with a history of robust profitability ratios.

CEO-PQGTL, Zahid Hussain Awan stated, "It is a pleasure for all the stakeholders to witness that the robust performance of PQGTL, in all aspects of its business.

" This was only possible because of our well-defined organizational structure of the company, experienced management, improvement in results of the Participants' Fund and the Shareholders' Fund that have contributed positively to aggregate capitalization indicator.

Liquidity profile of the company is considered sound with liabilities maintained within manageable limits and ageing of outstanding claims is also satisfactory.

Underwriting results have been improved on account of reduction in expense ratio, achieved as a result of business growth. Also, it is a reflection of the consistent hard work of our highly committed team.

