Pak-Qatar General Takaful partners with HashMove for online takaful cargo coverage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pak-Qatar General Takaful has signed a memorandum of understanding with HashMove (a global multi-modal logistics platform) to provide online takaful coverage for cargo (Sea/Air/Warehousing and Land) for businesses in Pakistan.

The purpose of this agreement is to enter a strategic collaboration, enabling Marine and Fire Takaful service for Sea/ Air and Land Cargo and commodities trading via digital mediums allowing corporates, businesses, customers of HashMove logistic platform such as Importers, of Freight Forwarders, Customers of Ground Transportation, Customers of Warehousing companies within Pakistan, said press release on Monday.

This is for the first time, a takaful insurance company provides the digital coverage to the logistics businesses allowing them to conduct their export and import with full coverage. The companies aim to achieve at target of issuing at least 1000 plus coverage in a year as the beginning.

Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar General Takaful, Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed said that the need of marine coverage by takaful through digital channel would open a new door for the businesses to grow at a much faster rate with convenience at fingertips.

This was the need of the hour and his team was fully committed to extend cooperation and support where needed.

Pak-Qatar Takaful had always maintained the position of a leader and firmly believed in offering innovative products through interesting projects. This time the company was very excited to offer coverage through a business partner HashMove, he said.

CEO HashMove, Sarfraz Alam said Pak-Qatar General Takaful was the leading takaful coverage provider in Pakistan and a trustworthy name for settling claims against losses.

" We are glad that our customers within Pakistan and other countries of South Asia will be able to avail takaful coverage on real time basis," he said adding that this was one of the biggest milestones in the logistics industry in Pakistan.