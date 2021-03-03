Pak-Turk Maarif girls school, NSU launches tree plantation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges (H-8 Girls Campus) and National Skills University (NSU) has initiated tree plantation drive the other day in collaboration with an organization - Friends of the Environment.

The school campus director, principal along with senior officials including education coordinator and school girls, participated in the event. Both the Pak-Turk Maarif International and NSU are adjacent to each other.

The school's principal and entire staff appreciated the NSU in converting a deserted area to a charming place filled with seasonal flowers and continued cleanliness campaigns.

The NSU vice chancellor assured the Pak-Turk Maarif administration that like Pak-Turk Friendship and sharing borders, the NSU-Maarif International School will continue the collaboration.

Besides beautifying the area with continuous upkeep of existing plantations and new drives of this nature, the university will be happy to assist the school in training students in various IT and general skills programmes required by girls' students of the Pak-Turk Maarif International School.