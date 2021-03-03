UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Turk Maarif Girls School, NSU Launches Tree Plantation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pak-Turk Maarif girls school, NSU launches tree plantation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools and Colleges (H-8 Girls Campus) and National Skills University (NSU) has initiated tree plantation drive the other day in collaboration with an organization - Friends of the Environment.

The school campus director, principal along with senior officials including education coordinator and school girls, participated in the event. Both the Pak-Turk Maarif International and NSU are adjacent to each other.

The school's principal and entire staff appreciated the NSU in converting a deserted area to a charming place filled with seasonal flowers and continued cleanliness campaigns.

The NSU vice chancellor assured the Pak-Turk Maarif administration that like Pak-Turk Friendship and sharing borders, the NSU-Maarif International School will continue the collaboration.

Besides beautifying the area with continuous upkeep of existing plantations and new drives of this nature, the university will be happy to assist the school in training students in various IT and general skills programmes required by girls' students of the Pak-Turk Maarif International School.

Related Topics

Education Event

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

11 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

21 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

35 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

41 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

41 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.