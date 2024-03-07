Open Menu

Pakistan Army Arranges Educational Trip For N Waziristan Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan Army arranges educational trip for N Waziristan students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) As part of the ‘Ilm Toloo Dapara’ (education for All) initiative, the Pakistan Army organized a four-day educational trip for the students from schools in North Waziristan, focusing on Tehsil Ghulam Khan and Miranshah.

As per the district administration on Thursday, the students embarked on a journey to discover historical landmarks in Peshawar and Abbottabad. In Peshawar, the students visited the Islamic University, Peshawar Museum and Bala Hisar Fort. Meanwhile, in Abbottabad, they toured the Pakistan Military academy Kakul, Frontier Force Regimental Center and Shimla Hill.

At Peshawar’s Museum and Bala Hisar Fort, the students received insightful briefings on the historical significance of these sites, enriching their understanding of the region’s heritage.

Grateful for the opportunity, the students expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army, recognizing the sacrifices made by the armed forces for the nation’s security and prosperity.

The tour aimed at fostering personal development and broadening the students’ perspectives, especially those from schools in North Waziristan.

The students conveyed their gratitude for the enriching experience provided by the Pakistan Army and vowed to continue their educational journey to contribute meaningfully to their country and society in the future.

