Pakistan-Austria university to start classes from October 2020: Governor Shah Farman at Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The first board meeting of Pak-Austria University Haripur held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

The board approved budget, service rules and members of board of governors of the varsity while it was informed that formal classes at the varsity would start from October 2020.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary KP Salim Khan, Dr Atta ur Rehman, Justice (R) Nasir Hussain Khan, Secretary Higher education Department KP Dr Nasir Ali Khan and other members.