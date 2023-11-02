Open Menu

Pakistan, Brunei Emphasize Need To Bolster Bilateral Ties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2023 | 02:37 PM

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has congratulated the High Commissioner on his appointment and extended his heartfelt best wishes to him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2023) Pakistan and Brunei have emphasized the need to further bolster their bilateral relations, particularly in areas of trade, business, investment and economy.

The understanding to this effect reached during a meeting between High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad today.

The Chairman Senate congratulated the High Commissioner on his appointment and extended his heartfelt best wishes to him.

He expressed his confidence that Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah appointment would contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two nations.

During the comprehensive discussion, the two sides delved into the prevailing regional situation, addressing issues of mutual interest.

The Chairman Senate also highlighted the profound trust that Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam share on matters related to Islamophobia, cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and their collective commitment to world peace.

He underlined the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan and urged businessmen and investors from both countries to explore and capitalize on these prospects to mutual benefit.

Sadiq Sanjrani also highlighted the critical issues of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, shedding light on the alarming human rights violations occurring in these regions.

He called upon the international community to play an active role in finding solutions to these longstanding conflicts.

On the occasion, the Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam, expressed his country's keen interest in expanding bilateral relations with Pakistan and commended Pakistan's efforts towards regional peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate World Business Palestine Jammu Brunei From Share Best Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

23 minutes ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

2 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

2 hours ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

3 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

3 hours ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan