Pakistan cannot progress without stable, developed Karachi: Firdous Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi Monday said that Pakistan couldn't progress without empowering and provision of basic rights to the people of Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Federal government was honestly working on multiple development projects in the city.

He said that today Prime Minister Imran Khan to lay the foundation stone of long-awaited the Circular Railway Project (KCR) project.

KCR, a 43 km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains, which would benefit people, he mentioned.

He said Rs250 billion Karachi Circular Railway project would be completed in three years.

Besides KCR project many other welfare projects including Green Line Bus Service would be operationalised next month and K-4 water supply project will be completed by end of 2023, he added.

He said that these projects were being opened to facilitate the people while additional construction work, better sewerage system, functional streetlights would be completed soon.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been paying special focused on development of Karachi.