4-member Gang Involved In Bank Customers’ Robberies Busted

Published September 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Race Course police on Friday arrested a four-member gang allegedly involved in looting citizens at gunpoint after they withdrew cash from banks.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Rs 7.5 million and 20 stolen motorcycles were recovered from the possession of the gang members, who also confessed to their involvement in several incidents of bike snatching and theft.

He said the gang had earlier opened fire on a citizen during a robbery attempt, leaving him seriously injured.

Special police teams, formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Waqar, used technical and human intelligence to trace and apprehend the suspects.

The spokesman said the accused would be challaned with solid evidence to ensure exemplary punishment.

Meanwhile, the SP Potohar handed over the recovered cash and motorcycles to their rightful owners, who expressed gratitude to the police for their effective action.

