British Council, HEC, MoITT hold consultative session to enhance IT graduates’ employability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Under the European Union-funded TVET Sector Support Programme, the British Council, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), convened a high-level consultative session titled “Enabling Future-Ready IT Graduates: Industry Partnerships Driving FYPs, Centralised Test & Curriculum Reform.”

The session brought together leading representatives of Pakistan’s IT industry and focused on enhancing the quality, relevance, and employability of more than 75,000 computing and IT graduates produced annually across the country.

The event brought together senior officials from the European Union, HEC, MoITT, Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), and key academic and industry stakeholders.

Key themes under discussion included restructuring Final Year Projects (FYPs): Transforming traditional university projects into industry placement–based models to provide students with hands-on, real-world exposure.

Centralised ICT Graduate Test: Exploring the feasibility of a national-level assessment to benchmark graduate employability and support industry recruitment.

Curriculum Revision: Incorporating industry feedback on emerging technologies, globally recognised certifications, and essential workplace-ready skills into the upcoming National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) deliberations.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum, Executive Director of HEC appreciated the collaborative spirit of all stakeholders, stressing the importance of curriculum reforms.

“These are decisive steps for shaping the future of Pakistan’s IT sector. We must be deliberate in revisiting our programmes, drawing lessons from successful institutions worldwide and in the country, and aligning our efforts with industry’s evolving demands.”

Speaking on the occasion, Zarar Hashim, Federal Secretary, MoITT, termed the initiative a defining moment for Pakistan.

“While we may have lagged in the past, we are now presented with a new opportunity. The world is transitioning towards a knowledge-based economy, and with our growing number of IT graduates, it is vital to ensure they are industry-ready and globally competitive.

British Council’s Country Director, James Hampson, said, “At British Council, we believe education must evolve alongside the digital economy. This consultative session is an important step in bringing academia and industry closer together, so that Pakistan’s IT graduates are not just employable, but ready to lead. By integrating real-world projects, professional certifications, and hands-on experience into learning, we are helping shape a generation of graduates who can drive Pakistan’s digital future.”

Abu Bakar, CEO of PSEB, underscored the need for an inclusive and impartial approach. “PSEB stands ready to support this cause. The rapid evolution of technology, especially in fields like AI, creates unprecedented opportunities. To unlock the potential of our youth, academia and industry must work hand in hand.”

The session concluded with consensus on: Firstly, assessing industry’s capacity to host FYP students through structured placement models.

Secondly, embedding industry-recognised certifications and workplace-ready skills into curricula.

Thirdly, exploring the feasibility of a centralised test to benchmark graduate competencies.

Recommendations from the session will be formally submitted to guide the next phase of reforms. The initiative represents a major step toward building a stronger, industry-aligned IT education system, equipping graduates to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

These reforms are expected to significantly strengthen Pakistan’s IT talent pipeline, bridging the gap between academia and industry, and enabling graduates to contribute more effectively to the country’s digital economy.