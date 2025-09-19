Clean Punjab, Beautification Of Cities Campaigns In Full Swing
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The district administration has intensified efforts under the Clean Punjab and Beautification of Cities campaigns to provide citizens with a clean, healthy, and attractive environment.
Deputy Commissioner Layyah Amir Abidar, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan Niazi, visited Chowk Azam to review sanitation arrangements and anti-encroachment measures.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that under the ongoing campaign, special cleanliness drives, tree plantation, rehabilitation of footpaths, and removal of illegal structures are being carried out across parks, roads, and public places. He added that the progress is being monitored on a daily basis to ensure sustainability and quality.
He further directed officials of relevant departments to prioritize public convenience, emphasizing that the Punjab government is committed to ensuring a cleaner and greener environment not only along main thoroughfares but also in bazaars and residential streets.
He stressed that effective action against encroachments is underway to provide citizens with open and pleasant spaces.
The deputy commissioner said the district administration is working round the clock in line with the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab to improve the city’s cleanliness and beautification. He also urged citizens to cooperate with the administration and play their role by treating the city like their own home.
On the occasion, Chief Officer District Council Muhammad Faisal briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the campaign’s progress and shared details of the future action plan.
