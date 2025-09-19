Misbah Khar invites Ireland to inaugural Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Ambassador Misbah Khar, Special Envoy for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), engaged in a constructive meeting with. Declan Johnston, Deputy Head of Mission (Embassy of Ireland), at Parliament House.

During their discussion, Ambassador Misbah Khar provided an in-depth overview of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), emphasising its role as a dynamic platform for fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration on global challenges.

She expressed deep concern over the urgency of addressing climate change, which remains one of the most critical issues of our time. With a number of countries already willing to participate, the ISC stands as an inclusive platform open to the world, aiming to unite diverse voices to tackle the environmental crisis and promote sustainable solutions.

She elaborated on the ISC’s broader mandate, underscoring its potential to address key issues of peace, stability and security, concerns that have become more pressing than ever in today’s interconnected world.

As global challenges evolve, the ISC seeks to create avenues for multilateral cooperation and diplomatic engagement to protect peace and ensure long-term security on a global scale.

Highlighting Pakistan’s pivotal role in this important initiative, she expressed that the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has been unanimously elected as the first President of the ISC.

This historic appointment is a testament to the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s leadership to drive forward parliamentary cooperation and foster productive dialogue on global issues.

Declan Johnston, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ireland, expressed his admiration for Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, stating, "Pakistan's cultural fabric is so rich, there are so many stories, I can spend my life here and I'll be still discovering." He also acknowledged the significance of peace and security in today’s global climate, noting that initiatives like the ISC are both timely and essential.

He appreciated Pakistan’s leadership in creating a space where dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy can contribute to global stability.

Misbah Khar also extended a formal invitation to Ireland’s leadership to participate in the inaugural session of the ISC, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025, under the theme "Peace, Development, Stability, and Security."

This session will further highlight the need for collaborative global efforts to ensure a more secure and prosperous future for all.