Misbah Khar Invites Ireland To Inaugural Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Ambassador Misbah Khar, Special Envoy for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), engaged in a constructive meeting with. Declan Johnston, Deputy Head of Mission (Embassy of Ireland), at Parliament House.
During their discussion, Ambassador Misbah Khar provided an in-depth overview of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC), emphasising its role as a dynamic platform for fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration on global challenges.
She expressed deep concern over the urgency of addressing climate change, which remains one of the most critical issues of our time. With a number of countries already willing to participate, the ISC stands as an inclusive platform open to the world, aiming to unite diverse voices to tackle the environmental crisis and promote sustainable solutions.
She elaborated on the ISC’s broader mandate, underscoring its potential to address key issues of peace, stability and security, concerns that have become more pressing than ever in today’s interconnected world.
As global challenges evolve, the ISC seeks to create avenues for multilateral cooperation and diplomatic engagement to protect peace and ensure long-term security on a global scale.
Highlighting Pakistan’s pivotal role in this important initiative, she expressed that the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has been unanimously elected as the first President of the ISC.
This historic appointment is a testament to the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s leadership to drive forward parliamentary cooperation and foster productive dialogue on global issues.
Declan Johnston, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Ireland, expressed his admiration for Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, stating, "Pakistan's cultural fabric is so rich, there are so many stories, I can spend my life here and I'll be still discovering." He also acknowledged the significance of peace and security in today’s global climate, noting that initiatives like the ISC are both timely and essential.
He appreciated Pakistan’s leadership in creating a space where dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy can contribute to global stability.
Misbah Khar also extended a formal invitation to Ireland’s leadership to participate in the inaugural session of the ISC, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025, under the theme "Peace, Development, Stability, and Security."
This session will further highlight the need for collaborative global efforts to ensure a more secure and prosperous future for all.
Recent Stories
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh, Federal Govt agree to formulate national wheat policy50 seconds ago
-
Misbah Khar invites Ireland to inaugural Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ conference53 seconds ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact signals shift in Middle East security architecture56 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari2 minutes ago
-
British Council, HEC, MoITT hold consultative session to enhance IT graduates’ employability11 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab, Beautification of Cities campaigns in full swing11 minutes ago
-
4-member gang involved in bank customers’ robberies busted11 minutes ago
-
Pak-KSA defence agreement: A powerful shield against external threats21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for costal areas of Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Livestock department holds veterinary camp in Ranwal21 minutes ago
-
Two Rescue officials martyred in mine operation, laid to rest21 minutes ago
-
OGDC commences gas, condensate production from Soghri North Well-131 minutes ago