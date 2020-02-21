UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condemns Attacks In Germany

Pakistan condemns attacks in Germany

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the heinous attacks in Hanau, Germany, which resulted in loss of a number of innocent lives and injuries to many others.

"In this hour of grief, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and people of Germany.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," a Foreign Office statement said issued here.

The statement also mentioned Pakistan's deep condolences to Turkey on killing of its nationals in the shootings and wished the injured speedy recovery.

Pakistan expressed deep concern over the rising tide of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racial hatred, sweeping across many parts of the world.

"The attacks once more underscore that violent extremism knows no race, religion or nationality.

We reiterate our call for concerted efforts to root out ideologies of hate, as well as address the underlying causes of hate crimes," the statement read.

"Pakistan stands ready to partner with Germany and all like-minded States in efforts to confrontand counter Islamophobia, and to promote greater inter-religious and inter-civilizational harmony,amity and understanding," it said.



