Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Bahrain defense force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Pakistan on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on Bahrain Defense Force position on the Southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which resulted in the martyrdom of two Bahraini personnel and injured others.

"We extend deepest condolences to the Kingdom of Bahrain, its brotherly people and families of the martyrs. We pray for full recovery of the injured members of the Bahrain Defense Force," the foreign office spokesperson said in a statement.