Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A special program in commemoration of Pakistan Day (23rd March) was organized with patriotic enthusiasm on Monday at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College in Islamabad.

The event was graced by the presence of renowned educationist, Prof. Retired Khalida Makhdoom, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Principal Ayesha Kiyani and Vice Principal Sarah Kazmi, along with faculty members and enthusiastic students, attended the event. The program commenced with the recitation of holy verses from the Quran.

The atmosphere was further enriched by the melodious rendition of national songs by the enthusiastic students, adding to the dignity of the occasion.

Prof. Khalida Makhdoon's address, characterized by its informative and patriotic essence, served as a great source of inspiration for the youth in attendance.

Furthermore, Principal Ayesha Kiani presented the college shield to Prof. Khalida Makhdoom as a token of gratitude. The event succeeded in fostering enthusiasm and patriotism among all attendees, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Overall, the Pakistan Day celebration at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College was marked by a spirit of unity and pride, encapsulating the essence of patriotism and national identity.