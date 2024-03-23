Pakistan Day Observed In Hazara Division
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Like other parts of the country Pakistan Day on Saturday was observed with great pomp and show in all over Hazara division.
In district Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and others flag hoisting ceremonies were held to pay homage to the people those have sacrificed their lives for the creation of Pakistan.
Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad hoisted the flag in his office, the event symbolized unity and patriotism as attendees offered a special prayer for the safety and security of the country.
While addressing on the occasion Khan Muhammad emphasized the historical significance of the day, highlighting the Lahore Resolution's pivotal role in the quest for an independent and autonomous state comprising Muslim-majority provinces.
He urged all citizens to actively contribute to the nation's protection and development, emphasizing the importance of honouring the sacrifices of past generations.
The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Additional Assistant Commissioners, underscoring the collective commitment to Pakistan's prosperity and progress.
Meanwhile, in Batagram, the district administration organized a similar ceremony at the Deputy Commissioner's office to mark Pakistan Day.
Deputy Commissioner Tanveer-ul-Rahman led the flag hoisting and offered prayers for the nation's safety. The Batagram police paid tribute with a salute.
Recent Stories
Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket
Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Day reminds us of our forefathers' sacrifices: DG FDA2 minutes ago
-
PM, Saudi Defence Mnister discuss security, regional issues12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day observed in Sukkur, Larkana with traditional enthusiasm12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm12 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Quaid’s mausoleum22 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council Europe extends Pakistan Day greetings22 minutes ago
-
AJK's lake-side Mirpur district celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal, fervor22 minutes ago
-
IIOJK HC quashes detention of four Kashmiris booked under draconian PSA22 minutes ago
-
Teachers perturbed as time scale notifications encounter delays22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day great importance in national history: BBISE Chairman22 minutes ago
-
Probe ordered into death of youth by wrong injection32 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetables reduced significantly across Hazara division32 minutes ago