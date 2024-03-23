Open Menu

Pakistan Day Observed In Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Like other parts of the country Pakistan Day on Saturday was observed with great pomp and show in all over Hazara division.

In district Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and others flag hoisting ceremonies were held to pay homage to the people those have sacrificed their lives for the creation of Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad hoisted the flag in his office, the event symbolized unity and patriotism as attendees offered a special prayer for the safety and security of the country.

While addressing on the occasion Khan Muhammad emphasized the historical significance of the day, highlighting the Lahore Resolution's pivotal role in the quest for an independent and autonomous state comprising Muslim-majority provinces.

He urged all citizens to actively contribute to the nation's protection and development, emphasizing the importance of honouring the sacrifices of past generations.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Additional Assistant Commissioners, underscoring the collective commitment to Pakistan's prosperity and progress.

Meanwhile, in Batagram, the district administration organized a similar ceremony at the Deputy Commissioner's office to mark Pakistan Day.

Deputy Commissioner Tanveer-ul-Rahman led the flag hoisting and offered prayers for the nation's safety. The Batagram police paid tribute with a salute.

