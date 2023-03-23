UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Observed With National Zeal And Spirit In Dera, Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

Pakistan Day was observed with national enthusiasm and spirit in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Day was observed with national enthusiasm and spirit in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

A number of events including public meetings, seminars and rallies were held in both districts to mark the Day which is observed on March 23 every year across the country.

The major event was organized at Atif Shaheed Park, Dera Ismail Khan where Commissioner Nisar Ahmad Khan, Station Commander Brigadier Rashid and Regional sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki besides other senior civil and military officers were present.

On this occasion, Commissioner Dera Nisar Ahmad Khan hoisted the national flag and the national anthem was played.

Speakers shed light on the services and sacrifices of the forefathers for achieving a separate homeland and expressed renewed pledges for the prosperity and development of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Station Commander Brigadier Rashid said that the day of March 23 reminds us about supreme sacrifices made by the national heroes for independence and freedom and as a result we are breathing in this free atmosphere, he added.

In the end, prizes were also distributed among the personalities who performed outstandingly in different fields.

Prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country.

Another ceremony was held at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines where District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with police officers hoisted the national flag during a ceremony which was attended by senior officials of the police department.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the district police presented a salute to the DPO while playing a national anthem to mark Pakistan Day.

Later, special prayers were offered for peace in the district and solidarity and prosperity of the country besides the well-being of the police jawans.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held in a private school of Tank where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib, Pak army officials besides other senior officials of the district administration were present.

Students presented tableaus and sang national songs in connection with March 23. The prizes were distributed among students.

Related Topics

Army Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Day Rashid Dera Ismail Khan Independence Tank March Event

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

3 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create a ..

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

3 minutes ago
 Classes will be started in District Public School ..

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

3 minutes ago
 ICC Decisions Cannot Affect Work of Russian Diplom ..

ICC Decisions Cannot Affect Work of Russian Diplomats in UN - Russian Foreign Mi ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.