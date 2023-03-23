Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

Pakistan Day was observed with national enthusiasm and spirit in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Day was observed with national enthusiasm and spirit in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

A number of events including public meetings, seminars and rallies were held in both districts to mark the Day which is observed on March 23 every year across the country.

The major event was organized at Atif Shaheed Park, Dera Ismail Khan where Commissioner Nisar Ahmad Khan, Station Commander Brigadier Rashid and Regional sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki besides other senior civil and military officers were present.

On this occasion, Commissioner Dera Nisar Ahmad Khan hoisted the national flag and the national anthem was played.

Speakers shed light on the services and sacrifices of the forefathers for achieving a separate homeland and expressed renewed pledges for the prosperity and development of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Station Commander Brigadier Rashid said that the day of March 23 reminds us about supreme sacrifices made by the national heroes for independence and freedom and as a result we are breathing in this free atmosphere, he added.

In the end, prizes were also distributed among the personalities who performed outstandingly in different fields.

Prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country.

Another ceremony was held at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines where District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with police officers hoisted the national flag during a ceremony which was attended by senior officials of the police department.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the district police presented a salute to the DPO while playing a national anthem to mark Pakistan Day.

Later, special prayers were offered for peace in the district and solidarity and prosperity of the country besides the well-being of the police jawans.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held in a private school of Tank where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib, Pak army officials besides other senior officials of the district administration were present.

Students presented tableaus and sang national songs in connection with March 23. The prizes were distributed among students.