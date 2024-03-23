Open Menu

Pakistan Day Reminds Us Of Our Forefathers' Sacrifices: DG FDA

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Day reminds us of our forefathers' sacrifices: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said Pakistan Day is celebrated every year with national zeal and zest, which reflects the spirit of unity, faith and discipline.

He urged the need for familiarising national identity to the new generation, who is our national asset and the architects of future.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony, held in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations under the auspices of the Punjab Council of the Arts, Faisalabad division, here on Saturday. National songs, speeches and tableaus performances in connection with the day were organised.

The DG said the purpose of celebration of the Pakistan Day is to inform the new generation about the objectives of the Pakistan Movement, achievements and to remind them of the eternal sacrifices of their forefathers which they rendered for the establishment of Pakistan.

He appreciated the spirit of patriotism of the students and the wonderful performance on their national songs.

Earlier, the DG inaugurated the photo exhibition titled "Journey of Light" held in connection with ‘Pakistan Day’ at the art gallery. Various aspects of the Pakistan Movement, efforts and achievements of the leaders of the Freedom Movement are depicted in the photo exhibition.

Director Faisalabad Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam, various academicians and prominent personalities from other fields, besides a large number of students from various educational institutions were present in the ceremony

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Punjab Pakistan Day From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

1 hour ago
 Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow ..

Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

3 hours ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

4 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

6 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

6 hours ago
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

10 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan