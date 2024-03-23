Pakistan Day Reminds Us Of Our Forefathers' Sacrifices: DG FDA
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said Pakistan Day is celebrated every year with national zeal and zest, which reflects the spirit of unity, faith and discipline.
He urged the need for familiarising national identity to the new generation, who is our national asset and the architects of future.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony, held in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations under the auspices of the Punjab Council of the Arts, Faisalabad division, here on Saturday. National songs, speeches and tableaus performances in connection with the day were organised.
The DG said the purpose of celebration of the Pakistan Day is to inform the new generation about the objectives of the Pakistan Movement, achievements and to remind them of the eternal sacrifices of their forefathers which they rendered for the establishment of Pakistan.
He appreciated the spirit of patriotism of the students and the wonderful performance on their national songs.
Earlier, the DG inaugurated the photo exhibition titled "Journey of Light" held in connection with ‘Pakistan Day’ at the art gallery. Various aspects of the Pakistan Movement, efforts and achievements of the leaders of the Freedom Movement are depicted in the photo exhibition.
Director Faisalabad Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam, various academicians and prominent personalities from other fields, besides a large number of students from various educational institutions were present in the ceremony
