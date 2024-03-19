Open Menu

Pakistan Denounces Fresh Round Of Curbs On Kashmiri Political Parties

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 03:43 PM

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Bloch said Pakistan also denounces the decision to extend the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction) for five more years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday denounced the Indian authorities' decision to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and four factions of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League as "unlawful associations".

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Bloch said Pakistan also denounces the decision to extend the ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction) for five more years.

With the fresh notifications, a total of 14 Kashmiri political parties have become outlawed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Spokesperson said the affiliates of these parties are also facing persecution.

She said most notably, a death penalty has been sought for Yasin Malik, who has been awarded life sentence in 2022.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said such oppressive tactics cannot suppress the Kashmiri people's aspirations for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

She said India's ongoing campaign to crush dissent in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) contravenes the international human rights and humanitarian law as well as democratic norms.

The Spokesperson said the Indian Government is urged to lift the curbs on the banned Kashmiri parties; release all the political prisoners, including Yasin Malik; and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

