Pakistan Diamond Jubilee celebrations reach peak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :As only one day left to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, all preparations for that matter have reached to its peak in Rawalpindi division as people are busy in decorating their houses, residences, markets and vehicles with national flags, stickers and badges to express love for their beloved country.

People of four districts of the division including of Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum have expedited decoration of their houses, cars, buses, rickshaws, wagons, motorcycles and bicycles with national flags, green-white colours, banners and stickers ahead of Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations.

The printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges ar fully engaged in their business as Jashan-e-Azadi preparations are at its peak and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day on Sunday with great enthusiasm and national zeal.

National flags were being hoisted in all areas of the four districts of the division.

In Rawalpindi city, great enthusiasm is being witnessed among people, youth and children.

The bazaars, markets and shopping arcades are flooded with national flags, badges, stickers and others Independence day's related accessories.

The students and youth are taking great interest in models of historic buildings of independence movement.

A national flag hoisting ceremony would also be held here on Aug 14 in Rawalpindi Commissioner Officer.

Major government and private buildings are being illuminated with colourful lights and buntings in Rawalpindi making a festive look.

Families and young motorcyclists thronged to bazaars, markets and parks illuminated tastefully to inculcate a sense of patriotism among children.

The children and youth are seen painting their faces with green and white colours to show their immense love for Pakistan.

According to roadside vendors, the most enthusiastic are the children who are busy in collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

A vendor, Arif near Shamsabad park while talking to APP said the demand for the national flag and badges was on the rise as August 14 is getting nearer, adding that most of the motorists were buying flags to hoist on their vehicles.

Another seller in Sadiqabad area namely Mushtaq said that like every year, this year too the vendors at their stalls on footpaths were doing a roaring business and trying to sell whatever they had as the entire inventory would go waste on August 15.

The shopkeepers and footpath vendors had set up their temporary stalls in almost all areas of the town with the start of August where people are seen busy in buying things at cheaper rates.

A buyer said, "We are coming to footpath stalls for Independence Day shopping as the prices of items are cheap here as compared to shops and malls." A large number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items were established in several city markets including Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti, Saddar, Moti, Raja and urdu Bazaars, Benazir Bhutto Road, Bunni Market, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad and other areas of the city.

Nowadays, national songs are in the air which gives the message that whole the nation is united.

The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with befitting manner.

Special prizes on this occasion are awarded to those who decorate and illuminate their buildings beautifully.

Decorative items are in high demand these days including national flags, multi-coloured garlands, badges, 'Minar-e-Pakistan' models and portraits of the Quaid-i-Azam and national heroes.

Seminars, walks, rallies, conferences and declamation contests were planned by public and private organizations and civil society to highlight the importance of the day.

Pakistan came into being on world map on August 14, 1947 following historic struggle made by the Muslims of South Asia led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

