Pakistan Disappointed At European Parliament's Resolution On Blasphemy Laws: FO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:11 PM

Pakistan disappointed at European Parliament's resolution on blasphemy laws: FO

Pakistan on Friday said it was disappointed at the adoption of a resolution at the European Parliament on blasphemy laws in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday said it was disappointed at the adoption of a resolution at the European Parliament on blasphemy laws in the country.

"The discourse in the European Parliament reflects a lack of understanding in the context of blasphemy laws and associated religious sensitivities in Pakistan and in the wider Muslim world," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated in response to queries.

"The unwarranted commentary about Pakistan's judicial system and domestic laws are regrettable," he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan being a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and independent judiciary, remained fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all its citizens without discrimination.

"We are proud of our minorities, who enjoy equal rights and complete protection of fundamental freedoms as enshrined in the Constitution.

Judicial and administrative mechanisms and remedies are in place to guard against any human rights violations," he added.

The spokesperson mentioned that Pakistan had played an active role in promoting freedom of religion or belief, tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

At a time of rising Islamophobia and populism, the international community must exhibit a common resolve to fight xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence based on religion or belief, and work together to strengthen peaceful co-existence, he stressed.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan and the European Union had multiple mechanisms in place to discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including a dedicated Dialogue on Democracy, Rule of Law, Governance and Human Rights.

"We would continue to remain positively engaged with the EU on all issues of mutual interest," he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

