UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Dispatches Second Tranche Of Relief Goods To Earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief goods to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday dispatched the second tranche of humanitarian assistance for the earthquake affectees in a C-30 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday dispatched the second tranche of humanitarian assistance for the earthquake affectees in a C-30 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force to Afghanistan.

Minister for State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Friday handed over the consignment to Afghan Charged'affaires Sardar Muhammad Shakeeb here at the Nur Khan Base.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Akhter Nawaz and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghan Embassy in Pakistan were present on the occasion, an NDMA press release said.

This second consignment arranged by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) consisted of family tents and essential food items.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to the earthquake, the minister said Pakistan would continue supporting the Afghans suffering from the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake.

He said Pakistan had assured full support to Afghanistan in the difficult hour and relevant authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NDMA and others were in close contact with the Afghan authorities for the transportation and supply of the relief goods.

The Afghan charge d'affaires thanked the Pakistani government for sending humanitarian assistance promptly for the Afghan people in the hour of need.

The NDMA sent its first consignment of relief goods on June 23 via road.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Earthquake Road June Family From Government

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 sets medical camp in Afghan's Khost pr ..

Rescue 1122 sets medical camp in Afghan's Khost province for earthquake victims

3 minutes ago
 US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo e ..

US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo event, not on team event startl ..

10 minutes ago
 Bulgaria MPs open way to unblock N.Macedonia EU ta ..

Bulgaria MPs open way to unblock N.Macedonia EU talks

10 minutes ago
 KMU to establish Off-Shore Campus at Kabul

KMU to establish Off-Shore Campus at Kabul

10 minutes ago
 PM paying special attention to Balochistan's devel ..

PM paying special attention to Balochistan's development: Bizenjo

43 minutes ago
 PPP to win LB election of Quetta, Lasbela by takin ..

PPP to win LB election of Quetta, Lasbela by taking full part: Tareen

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.