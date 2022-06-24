Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief goods to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Friday dispatched the second tranche of humanitarian assistance for the earthquake affectees in a C-30 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force to Afghanistan.

Minister for State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Friday handed over the consignment to Afghan Charged'affaires Sardar Muhammad Shakeeb here at the Nur Khan Base.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Akhter Nawaz and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghan Embassy in Pakistan were present on the occasion, an NDMA press release said.

This second consignment arranged by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) consisted of family tents and essential food items.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to the earthquake, the minister said Pakistan would continue supporting the Afghans suffering from the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake.

He said Pakistan had assured full support to Afghanistan in the difficult hour and relevant authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NDMA and others were in close contact with the Afghan authorities for the transportation and supply of the relief goods.

The Afghan charge d'affaires thanked the Pakistani government for sending humanitarian assistance promptly for the Afghan people in the hour of need.

The NDMA sent its first consignment of relief goods on June 23 via road.